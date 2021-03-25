7th annual Roseland Oil & Gas Convention held in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Roseland Gas and Oil kicked off its 7th annual convention at the Midland County Horseshoe on Wednesday.

The convention gathers oil and gas workers, executives, and vendors who are all feeling hopeful about the industry’s recovery.

The event featured an array of machinery and services available for oil and gas companies.

Roseland Oil and Gas will continue the event on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

