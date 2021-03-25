Advertisement

7th annual Roseland Oil & Gas Convention held in Midland

Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Roseland Gas and Oil kicked off its 7th annual convention at the Midland County Horseshoe on Wednesday.

The convention gathers oil and gas workers, executives, and vendors who are all feeling hopeful about the industry’s recovery.

The event featured an array of machinery and services available for oil and gas companies.

Roseland Oil and Gas will continue the event on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Martinez.
Police: Victim dies weeks after Odessa shooting
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
One person killed in rollover crash on Highway 191
Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.
Judge declines to reduce bond for suspects accused of forcing 8-year-old girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat
Gavel
Midland chiropractor among 14 sentenced for healthcare fraud
Ojinaga fire truck broke down a few miles away from Presidio.
Ojinaga fire truck breaks down after act of kindness

Latest News

Pecos police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Roseland Oil and Gas Convention
7th annual Roseland Oil & Gas Convention held in Midland
West Texas Vaccine Tracker.
West Texas Vaccine Tracker
File photo.
Voter registration deadline only a week away