The demand for COVID-19 vaccines is decreasing in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland health officials, the number of positive covid cases is dropping.

However, the demand for the vaccine is also decreasing.

To return to normal, Texas officials announced that anyone over the age of 16 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.

MMH officials say that anyone who falls into that category can get vaccinated at the Horseshoe right now.

We are starting to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.

Thirty thousand people in Midland County have been fully vaccinated - that’s about 20 percent of the population.

Many people were infected with the virus and recovered - leading to the beginning of herd immunity.

COVID hospitalization rates are under six percent for the fourth week in a row, and the number is as low as it was last June.

“We’re continuing to follow our mitigation practices. The things that we have available to us, the tools we are using, are working. We really are at a critical moment here where those things are all coming together. We have just a little bit more time to do the masking and social distancing strategies to try and push this all the way to zero,” said MMH president and CEO Russell Meyers.

With COVID-19 trending in a positive direction, the demand for vaccines is decreasing.

Some people are still skeptical about the vaccine’s safety or believe they can stay healthy without it.

Dr. Larry Wilson of Midland Memorial says that there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the vaccine out of the sixty thousand doses administered in midland county.

“You can look at the numbers across the country, you can look at the numbers specifically in midland county, and I don’t think there’s an argument for saying this isn’t a safe vaccine. The opportunity for successfully opening up with complete relaxation only exists if we reach that point of herd immunity,” said Wilson.

The Permian Basin offers several places to get vaccinated, such as hubs like MMH, health departments, and supermarket pharmacies.

A list of places where COVID-19 vaccines can be found. (Kate Porter)

Restrictions are beginning to lift across the state - including the limitations on hospital visitors.

Russell Meyers says that MMH officials will be meeting on Wednesday to revisit the visitor policies currently in place at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.