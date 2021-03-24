Scenic Mountain Medical Center to host vaccine clinics in April

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -

A series of vaccination clinics are coming to Howard County at the start of April.

So far, Howard County is one of the least vaccinated areas in West Texas, so Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital is doing what they can to get them up to speed.

A vaccine event will be held throughout the month of April. All you have to do is make an appointment through the scenic mountain website.

“The goal is we want to get back to normal life,” ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said. “The goal is we want to keep our economy open. We never want to go through even a partial shutdown. So, we need to use every resource we can to prevent this disease process from spreading.”

The clinics will be on Monday, Apr. 12, 19, and 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scenic Mountain Medical Center Whatley Plaza in Big Spring.

All Texans 16 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

