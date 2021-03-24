Advertisement

Police: Victim dies weeks after Odessa shooting

Brittany Martinez.
Brittany Martinez.(Family Photo)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police say that one of the victims of a shooting last month in Odessa has died.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Brittany Martinez passed away on Monday.

The cause of Martinez’s death is under investigation and will be confirmed with an autopsy, police tell CBS7.

On February 24, Martinez and Frankie Lujan were both shot at a home.

Martinez was shot in the head and the leg. Lujan was also shot in the leg as well as the stomach.

A suspect, identified as 20-year-old Braiden Ray Stout, was arrested in Monahans in connection with the shooting.

He is currently facing two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Braiden Stout, 20.
Braiden Stout, 20.(Monahans Police Department/Facebook)

