One person killed in rollover crash on Highway 191

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police say that one person was killed in an overnight crash in Odessa.

The victim has been identified as Aaron Zepeda, 24, of Socorro.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to Highway 191 and Billy Hext at 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a major crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Jeep Patriot. The driver, identified as Zepeda, passed away at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Zepeda was traveling east on Highway 191 when his Jeep left the roadway and rolled over.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

