Ojinaga fire truck breaks down after act of kindness

PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - When a fire sparked up in Presidio County Monday, the neighboring fire department across the border sent help but ran into a problem on their way back to Mexico.

Firefighters from Ojinaga, Mexico, joined forces with the Presidio Volunteer Fire Department to fight a wildfire that burned about 2,500 acres.

However, when the Ojinaga Fire Department was done with their good deed, their fire truck broke down on their way back home.

So, Presidio Mayor John Ferguson said he wants to do something to help them because of their act of kindness, “they stopped, went to the fire station, got their gear and their truck and just raced to our rescue. That just speaks volumes.”

If you would like to help the Ojinaga Fire Department, Ferguson has set up a GoFundMe account named “Supporting Bomberos Ojinaga.”

