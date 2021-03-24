Odessa High introduces new head football coach

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa High School introduced Dusty Ortiz as its new head football coach on Wednesday. Ortiz comes from 6A Keller Timber Creek High School, where he served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Ortiz played football and track and field at Angelo State University. He has nearly 20 years of coaching experience.

The Odessa head coaching job had been vacant since January 22, when former coach Danny Servance was reassigned.

The Bronchos have only won two games over the last two seasons, including going winless in 2020.

