More teens expected to arrive at Midland migrant facility

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - CBS 7 has learned that more teens will arrive at the migrant holding facility in Midland on Wednesday night.

This news comes after Health and Human Services announced last Thursday that taking more teens to the facility was “on pause.”

Congressman August Pfluger arrived at the migrant holding facility looking for answers but left with more frustration.

He says that the lack of transparency regarding the facility and border crisis comes directly from the Biden administration.

Congressman Pfluger asked officials the question that has been on several people’s minds - how long will the migrant holding facility be open?

He says that instead of a direct answer, HHS told him that more teens would arrive at the facility today.

“The initial timeline that we were given was two to four weeks. I asked that question again today, and the only answer they gave us was there are additional kids that will be arriving tonight. They didn’t say how many. Again if they are looking nationwide for other facilities, emergency facilities, then it also tells me that they probably don’t have plans to shut it down,” said Congressman Pfluger.

Questions about the camp conditions like the water quality remain unanswered, but Pfluger says the children he saw looked healthy and cared for.

Congressman Pfluger says his chief concern remains the security of the facility.

“We’ve asked for a written report on the security. They do have Federal Protective Service on the perimeter. They are building a fence, but I saw the facility right there, and it needs more security. We’re asking for what the recommendations were and are they following the guidelines of the department in order to make sure that it is secure,” said Congressman Pfluger.

Hundreds of people contacted Congressman Pfluger’s office asking how they can assist the teens at the facility.

Despite Congressman Pfluger asking, the Office of Refugee Resettlement and HHS have yet to say what help is needed if any.

Congressman Pfluger has also requested that local pastors be allowed into the facility to provide religious services.

