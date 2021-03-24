Advertisement

ECISD hires Tracey Borchardt as Executive Director of Athletics

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD named Tracey Borchardt as its new Executive Director of Athletics on Tuesday. She is the first woman to attain the position in ECISD history.

Borchardt is an Odessa native who attended Permian High School and UT-Permian Basin. She’s been a teacher and coach in ECISD since 1989. For the past two and half years she’s served as ECISD’s assistant athletic director.

“Male or female, it’s all about the kids and what you do in athletics, and that’s going to be our drive,” Borchardt said. “We need to get these kids ready for the next level. That doesn’t necessarily mean in athletics. High school isn’t forever. Junior high is not forever. These kids need to be prepared that once they hit the real world, they need to have a focus on something they need to do in the future.”

The school district says Borchardt will officially begin her new job on July 1.

Odessa College baseball
Odessa College basketball
#3 Odessa College continues to power through conference schedule