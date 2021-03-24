COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center this weekend.

The clinic will be held at the MLK Community Center at 2300 Butternut Lane from 10 a.m. to 2 p.. on Saturday.

Walk-ins are welcome, but Midland Health is encouraging the public to schedule appointments. You can schedule an appointment by calling (432) 221-4VAX.

Vaccines will be available for anyone 16 years of age and older at no cost.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.