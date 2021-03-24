Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Midland

Midland Memorial Hospital receives a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Midland Memorial Hospital receives a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Midland Memorial Hospital)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center this weekend.

The clinic will be held at the MLK Community Center at 2300 Butternut Lane from 10 a.m. to 2 p.. on Saturday.

Walk-ins are welcome, but Midland Health is encouraging the public to schedule appointments. You can schedule an appointment by calling (432) 221-4VAX.

Vaccines will be available for anyone 16 years of age and older at no cost.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Martinez.
Police: Victim dies weeks after Odessa shooting
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
One person killed in rollover crash on Highway 191
Gavel
Midland chiropractor among 14 sentenced for healthcare fraud
Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.
Judge declines to reduce bond for suspects accused of forcing 8-year-old girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat
Travis Rutherford, 37.
Affidavit: Alpine murder suspect shot victim with bow and arrow, hit him with a bat

Latest News

The Barn Door restaurant during dinner service in San Antonio on May 18, 2020.
Alcohol to-go from restaurants gets closer to becoming permanent as Texas House gives initial approval
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
One person killed in rollover crash on Highway 191
Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.
Judge declines to reduce bond for suspects accused of forcing 8-year-old girl to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat
Dusty Ortiz
Odessa High introduces new head football coach