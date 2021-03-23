Advertisement

UTPB nursing graduates beat national and state averages for exam

UT Permian Basin Nursing students.
UT Permian Basin Nursing students.(UTPB)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin’s School of Nursing is setting itself apart from the pack.

According to a release, the recent class of graduates surpassed both the national and state pass rate averages for the NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination), an exam that students must pass to become a registered nurse.

UTPB’s Nursing School saw a 94% first-attempt success rate. The national rate was 86.57%, while the state rate was 91.9%.

“I feel strongly about empowering the leadership, faculty, and staff within the School of Nursing and the College of Health Sciences and Human Performance (CoHSHP). We are providing an environment where students develop valuable skills, knowledge, and passion for improving quality-of-life for those in their care,” said CoHSHP Dean Dr. Donna Beuk.

The results from this year’s exam beat the previous year’s first-time pass rate by more than 12 percent.

“When students experience a supportive learning environment, they benefit from experiential opportunities that reinforce classroom studies. This type of learning creates confident graduates and ultimately competent, conscientious, and effective nurses,” said CoHSHP Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, Dr. Minerva Gonzales.

