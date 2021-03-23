Advertisement

Pentagon receives request to house migrant children at two Texas bases

Fort Bliss - U.S. Army post in El Paso, Texas.
Fort Bliss - U.S. Army post in El Paso, Texas.
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TEXAS (KOSA) - The Department of Health and Human Services has made a request to the Pentagon that two Texas bases be used to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children, according to CNN.

The two bases are Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Bliss in El Paso.

In a news briefing, Pentagon spokesperson retired Adm. John Kirby said that they had just received the request on Tuesday and did not know how many children were requested to be housed.

The request from the HHS is to use a vacant dormitory at Joint Base San Antonio and some land at Fort Bliss, CNN reports.

Just this month, two holding facilities have been established in West Texas, with one already up and running in Midland while another is in the works in Pecos.

