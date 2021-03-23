Migrants scheduled to arrive at Pecos holding facility in early April

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - According to official sources, teenage migrants are currently scheduled to arrive at the Pecos holding facility in early April.

The facility, Target Lodge Pecos North ICF, will initially house close to 500 migrants with the ability to expand to 2,000 by using soft-sided structures.

All migrants will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival, after which they will enter a seven-day quarantine. They will be tested for COVID-19 again on the third day of quarantine. If they test negative both times, they will be allowed to exit quarantine after seven days.

The Department of Health and Human Services has set a target of 35 days for migrants to be held in the facility, after which it hopes to pair the migrants up with sponsors.

