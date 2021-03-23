Advertisement

Mask mandate to stay in place at MISD

The board did not elect to take a vote to modify or remove the TEA guidance on masking.
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Following a discussion and input from community members during the public comment period, the current requirements will stay in place.

The board brought up the recommendations of local health officials in making their decision.

The mask mandate first went into effect in 2020 following guidance from the Texas Education Agency.

