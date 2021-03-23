Advertisement

CBS7 partners with West Texas Food Bank to help raise needed funds

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over the past year, we know West Texas has been hit hard by both the oil downturn and the pandemic.

It’s forced many to turn to the West Texas Food Bank for help.

While most businesses spent 2020 under some form of restriction or shutdown, business at the Food Bank boomed.

Libby Campbell has served as the executive director of the Food Bank for eleven years. She says the Food Bank usually gives out just over six million pounds of food per year.

In 2020, that number jumped to over 10.4 million pounds of food - enough to feed 5,200 people every day for an entire year.

“You know, out here in West Texas, especially during a boom, there’s always the ability to go work. With COVID mixed in, that took away that opportunity.”

The Food Bank hasn’t been immune to the virus - they’ve had to drastically cut their volunteer force and change how they distribute food all while serving more people than ever.

“At different points, we’ve had over 400 people wrapped around either location in Midland and Odessa, or over 600 people lined up in Presidio.”

That number will likely stay high with a busy season approaching.

“During the summer is usually the highest need that we see.”

But the Food Bank’s importance doesn’t stop at food.

“We’re here for your kids to learn about gardening and doing farmers markets, and to learn to cook, and do activities with your children that are outside and fun, and to bring families together.”

The Food Bank can’t serve the needs of 19 West Texas counties alone. It needs monetary donations to help keep its shelves stocked.

CBS7 cares and we want to help. We’re partnering with the West Texas Food Bank for a donation drive.

You can donate here.

