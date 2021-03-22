West Texas Weather Forecast 3/22

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - A Red Flag Warning in effect this afternoon through the evening for the Permian Basin, southeast New Mexico, upper Trans Pecos and the mountains of West Texas. The relative humidity is as low as 5 percent. Winds: W 30-40 mph with gusts of 65 mph in the mountains. A High Wind Warning in effect from 1 pm CDT / Noon MDT until 9 pm CDT / 8 MDT pm for southeast New Mexico, Western Permian Basin, upper Trans Pecos and the mountains of West Texas. Blowing dust will be an issue. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.

