Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 3/22

Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - A Red Flag Warning in effect this afternoon through the evening for the Permian Basin, southeast New Mexico, upper Trans Pecos and the mountains of West Texas. The relative humidity is as low as 5 percent. Winds: W 30-40 mph with gusts of 65 mph in the mountains. A High Wind Warning in effect from 1 pm CDT / Noon MDT until 9 pm CDT / 8 MDT pm for southeast New Mexico, Western Permian Basin, upper Trans Pecos and the mountains of West Texas. Blowing dust will be an issue. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Two men die in crash east of Andrews
Travis Rutherford, 37.
Affidavit: Alpine murder suspect shot victim with bow and arrow, hit him with a bat
Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Arizona, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly...
11 National Guardsmen transporting vaccines held at gunpoint in West Texas, suspect arrested
A look at the dust storm in Andrews.
Grass fire reported outside of Andrews now moving south, no evacuations at this time
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

West Texas Weather Forecast 3/18
West Texas Weather Forecast 3/18
Be prepared for windy weather.
West Texas Weather Forecast 3/17
West Texas Weather Forecast 3/8
West Texas Weather Forecast 3/8
West Texas Weather Forecast 3/4
West Texas Weather Forecast 3/4