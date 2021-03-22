Two men die in crash east of Andrews

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Two men were killed in a crash in Andrews County on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Colton Gibbs, 30, of Gladewater, Texas, and Francisco Del Hierro, 28, of Andrews.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on FM 1788, 11 miles east of Andrews, at 3:48 a.m. on Sunday.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500.

Gibbs, the driver of the 1500, and Del Hierro, the driver of the 2500, passed away at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling south on FM 1788 while the Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling north.

According to DPS, the Dodge Ram 2500 entered the southbound lane where it crashed into the other truck head-on.

DPS says that Del Hierro was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

