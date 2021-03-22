Advertisement

Two men die in crash east of Andrews

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Two men were killed in a crash in Andrews County on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Colton Gibbs, 30, of Gladewater, Texas, and Francisco Del Hierro, 28, of Andrews.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on FM 1788, 11 miles east of Andrews, at 3:48 a.m. on Sunday.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500.

Gibbs, the driver of the 1500, and Del Hierro, the driver of the 2500, passed away at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling south on FM 1788 while the Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling north.

According to DPS, the Dodge Ram 2500 entered the southbound lane where it crashed into the other truck head-on.

DPS says that Del Hierro was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Rutherford, 37.
Affidavit: Alpine murder suspect shot victim with bow and arrow, hit him with a bat
Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Arizona, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly...
11 National Guardsmen transporting vaccines held at gunpoint in West Texas, suspect arrested
A look at the dust storm in Andrews.
Grass fire reported outside of Andrews now moving south, no evacuations at this time
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Mask mandate to stay in place at MISD
Mask mandate to stay in place at MISD
Rows of housing at Target Lodge Pecos North ICF. The white picket fence is being removed and...
Migrants scheduled to arrive at Pecos holding facility in early April
A look at the dust storm in Andrews.
Grass fire reported outside of Andrews now moving south, no evacuations at this time
Travis Rutherford, 37.
Affidavit: Alpine murder suspect shot victim with bow and arrow, hit him with a bat
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows...
Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden’s border secrecy