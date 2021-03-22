Advertisement

Texas Roadhouse CEO dies at 65 years old

Kent Taylor, the founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse reportedly took his own life after he was battling COVID-19
Kent Taylor
(CNN)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The restaurant industry has lost a legend.

Kent Taylor, the founder, and CEO of Texas Roadhouse, passed away on Thursday, according to the restaurant chain’s Facebook page.

A family statement says Taylor, who suffered from COVID-19 related symptoms, took his own life.

Texas Roadhouse best known for its steaks, ribs and margaritas made its debut in 1993 and now has more than 600-locations in 49-states.

Taylor’s family says he came up with the idea that eventually became Texas Roadhouse on a cocktail napkin.

In addition to creating the international eatery, Taylor also financially backed a clinical study that aided military members who suffered hearing problems.

Kent Taylor was 65-years-old.

