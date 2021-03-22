Advertisement

Affidavit: Alpine murder suspect shot victim with bow and arrow, hit him with a bat

Travis Rutherford, 37.
Travis Rutherford, 37.(Brewster County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - One man is behind bars following a murder in Alpine this weekend.

Travis Rutherford, 37, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and is being held at the Brewster County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit for Rutherford, police responded to a call of a homicide in the 400 block of East Harriet Avenue at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday.

The caller told police that his neighbor, identified as Rutherford, said “that his children were buried underneath the home and that he may have killed his roommate”.

Police arrived at the home where they found a victim identified as 64-year-old Jeffrey Williams.

Rutherford was taken into custody where he admitted to police that he shot arrows at Williams with a bow, and hit him with the bow. In another interview, Rutherford told police that he also hit Williams with a metal bat.

