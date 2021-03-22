Advertisement

Grass fire reported outside of Andrews now moving south, no evacuations at this time

A look at the dust storm in Andrews.
A look at the dust storm in Andrews.(CBS7)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The City of Andrews says that the grass fire is now moving to the south and that the city is out of immediate harm.

There are no evacuations at this time.

A major fire has been reported outside of Andrews. The City of Andrews is telling residents in the northwest part of town to prepare to evacuate.

The following comes from the City of Andrews:

Major grass fire west of town near 2001 at 4:40 pm. Those in NW Andrews should be prepared to evacuate soon if needed. We will try our best to communicate to as many as we can, in as many means as we can, when we know more.

Major grass fire west of town near 2001 at 4:40 pm. Those in NW Andrews should be prepared to evacuate soon , if needed....

Posted by City of Andrews on Monday, March 22, 2021

Posted by City of Andrews on Monday, March 22, 2021

Two shelters have been opened for those who have been evacuated due to the fire.

-James Roberts Center, 855 Highway 176

-ACE Arena - 1441 East Highway 176

CBS7 has a crew heading to the scene now and will update this story as more information becomes available.

