DPS identifies woman killed in Crane County crash
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash south of Crane on Sunday afternoon.
The victim has been identified as Stephanie V. Tijerina, 26, of Amarillo, Texas.
According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 385 at 2:30 p.m.
When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Nissan Altima and an 18-wheeler.
The driver of the Altima, identified as Tijerina, died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Altima was traveling north while the 18-wheeler was traveling south.
According to DPS, the Altima failed to stay in its lane and crashed into the 18-wheeler.
