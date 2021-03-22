DPS identifies woman killed in Crane County crash

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash south of Crane on Sunday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Stephanie V. Tijerina, 26, of Amarillo, Texas.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 385 at 2:30 p.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Nissan Altima and an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Altima, identified as Tijerina, died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Altima was traveling north while the 18-wheeler was traveling south.

According to DPS, the Altima failed to stay in its lane and crashed into the 18-wheeler.

