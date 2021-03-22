Advertisement

DPS identifies woman killed in Crane County crash

DPS patrol car file photo. (Fernando Macias/CBS 7)
DPS patrol car file photo. (Fernando Macias/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash south of Crane on Sunday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Stephanie V. Tijerina, 26, of Amarillo, Texas.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 385 at 2:30 p.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Nissan Altima and an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Altima, identified as Tijerina, died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Altima was traveling north while the 18-wheeler was traveling south.

According to DPS, the Altima failed to stay in its lane and crashed into the 18-wheeler.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Two men die in crash east of Andrews
Travis Rutherford, 37.
Affidavit: Alpine murder suspect shot victim with bow and arrow, hit him with a bat
Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Arizona, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly...
11 National Guardsmen transporting vaccines held at gunpoint in West Texas, suspect arrested
A look at the dust storm in Andrews.
Grass fire reported outside of Andrews now moving south, no evacuations at this time
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Mask mandate to stay in place at MISD
Mask mandate to stay in place at MISD
Rows of housing at Target Lodge Pecos North ICF. The white picket fence is being removed and...
Migrants scheduled to arrive at Pecos holding facility in early April
A look at the dust storm in Andrews.
Grass fire reported outside of Andrews now moving south, no evacuations at this time
Travis Rutherford, 37.
Affidavit: Alpine murder suspect shot victim with bow and arrow, hit him with a bat
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows...
Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden’s border secrecy