Advertisement

Abilene Christian stuns Texas on last-second free throws, 53-52

Abilene Christian players celebrate their 53-52 upset win over Texas in a college basketball...
Abilene Christian players celebrate their 53-52 upset win over Texas in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Abilene Christian and its frantic, havoc-causing defense bounced coach Shaka Smart and Texas out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round yet again, as the 14th-seeded Wildcats stunned the third-seeded Longhorns 53-52 on Saturday night.

Joe Pleasant, a 58.8% foul shooter on the season, made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left, and the Wildcats took down their in-state rivals in the first meeting between the schools.

Pulling off one final upset in a first-round filled with two years’ worth of excitement, Abilene Christian became the fourth team seeded 13th or lower to reach the round of 32 in this NCAA Tournament.

The pesky Wildcats caused headaches for the bigger, more talented Longhorns all night and got just enough offense to earn their first NCAA Tournament victory in their second appearance.

Pleasant finished with 11 points, as did Coryon Mason for the Wildcats, who forced 23 turnovers. Abilene Christian (24-4) will face No. 11 seed UCLA in the second round Monday.

Andrew Jones scored 13 points for Texas (19-8) and was nearly the hero. Jones hit two free throws with 56 seconds left, and his 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining put the Longhorns in front 52-51.

ACU had one more chance. Damien Daniels drove to the basket, but Kai Jones blocked his shot. Pleasant grabbed the rebound, and Matt Coleman III was called for a foul. Pleasant stepped to the line and calmly sank both, then picked off Texas’ final desperation pass at midcourt to hand the Longhorns their third first-round exit under Smart.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The facility will house at least 500 unaccompanied migrants with the ability to hold up 2,000.
Biden administration to open migrant holding facility in Pecos
Jesus Rodriguez. (Photo: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for deadly drunk driving crash in Midland
In this March 14, 2021, file photo, Department of Homeland Security officers wait for the...
Associated Press: Water may be unsafe at Texas site for migrant teens
Jacob Nathaniel Gutierrez.
Suspect charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Midland
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say

Latest News

UTPB Voter Registration Event
UTPB basketball team hosts voter registration event
UTPB golf and tennis take center stage for fall season
Without football, other UTPB sports have chance to shine this fall
On the one year anniversary of the tragic mass shooting in Odessa, UTPB coaches explain what it...
UTPB Coaches Reflect On Odessa Strong