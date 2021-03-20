State Sen. Seliger tours Midland migrant facility as TCEQ works to test water quality

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Texas State Senator Kel Seliger paid a visit to the undocumented migrant facility in Midland County Saturday to see how the camp was being run.

When he came out, Seliger told CBS7 the facility is overall in decent shape and the children look both physically and mentally well.

However, officials are looking at it closely.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Equality visited to test the water quality.

Alarms were raised earlier this week when Governor Greg Abbott released a statement criticizing the Biden administration for poorly coordinating migrant facilities. He wrote that the water at the Midland location “was not proven safe prior to placing children in the facility.”

Seliger said the facility here was drawing water from a shallow well to use for cooking, but it’s not clear for now if that water was unsafe.

“TCEQ came in and laid down the law,” Seliger said. “They have now brought in potable water that’s suitable for drinking and cooking. And tceq has checked the water and will continue to check the water.”

Seliger said problems like that could have been checked out before the migrants got here had local officials had been given a fair warning.

The sudden and secretive nature of the operation is what’s frustrated Seliger as well as other politicians across the state.

“The sheriff would have checked out for security,” he said. “The fence would have already been built. The water would have already been tested. The way ORR did this was wrong.”

To stop future headaches like this, Seliger is working on a bill that would make it mandatory to notify local officials before migrant facilities like this are set up.

As for the water, TCEQ is going to come back for several more tests before they can determine whether that water is safe. Until then, the migrants will be given bottled water.

