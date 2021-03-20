Presidio County leads West Texas with the most first dose vaccinations per capita

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

As the vaccine rollout continues across West Texas, one county stands out among the rest.

As of Friday Mar. 19, 71% of residents in Presidio County have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine.

It’s the only county with the majority of residents on track to get fully vaccinated, even outpacing counties with smaller populations.

Presidio Mayor John Ferguson said that’s mostly because the nearest hospital is 85 miles away, so prevention has been the best defense.

“If you were to come down with a bad case of coronavirus, you might be in trouble,” he said. “So, there’s been a real sense of vulnerability. You’ve got a lot of elderly in our city and county as well, and so we we’re nervous. So, people were anxious to get that vaccine.”

Ferguson said anyone in Presidio who still needs a vaccine can call city hall to set up an appointment.

