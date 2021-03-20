Permian baseball takes Game 2 in series with Odessa High; Finale on Saturday
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High School baseball team defeated rival Odessa High 10-3 on Friday at McCanlies Field. The Panthers also beat the Bronchos on Tuesday.
The rivals will finish their three-game series at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland.
Watch the video above for highlights from Friday’s game.
