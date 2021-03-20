Permian baseball takes Game 2 in series with Odessa High; Finale on Saturday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High School baseball team defeated rival Odessa High 10-3 on Friday at McCanlies Field. The Panthers also beat the Bronchos on Tuesday.

The rivals will finish their three-game series at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland.

Watch the video above for highlights from Friday’s game.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.