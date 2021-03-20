Advertisement

Odessa business owner launches website to help you get your vaccine dose

Find Vaccine Now is connecting thousands of people around the world to clinics so they can get...
By Shane Battis
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

An Odessa business owner has launched a new website meant to help people across the globe get a dose of the vaccine.

Hi Tech Owner Syed Ahmad launched Find Vaccine Now after working on it for three months.

All you have to do is type in your zip code or city and Find Vaccine Now will show you which nearby clinics have vaccines and walk you through the booking process.

Ahmad said he started working on this because he wanted to find a way to help all the people who have been frustrated by failed attempts to get their hands on a dose.

“I just want people to help their neighbors and help as best as you can so that we can come out of it together,” Ahmad said. “And on the other side we think that at least we did something good.”

Ahmad said thousands of users are logging on to his website every day in the United States, United Kingdom, India and Pakistan.

You can find a link to find your vaccine by clicking here.

