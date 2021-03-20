Advertisement

Midland family reeling after house fire results in total loss

An investigation concluded that the fire started because of faulty electrical wiring.(Kate Porter)
By Kate Porter
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family is still reeling after their home burned down this past week.

An investigation concluded that the fire started because of faulty electrical wiring.

Angie Auvenshine says the family dog barking alerted them to the flames.

Auvenshine, her husband, and their three young daughters could escape unharmed through a bedroom window after they discovered the fire blocked the door.

“The emotion, the terror. My husband struggles every night just to take off his shoes because he says, what if something happens and I need them? What if I need to be able to get out? What if I need to be able to get yall again,” said Auvenshine.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for the family to replace destroyed items and new housing.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/auvenshine-house-fire-fundraiser

