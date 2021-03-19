THE HARD PART: Barbershop owner struggles to get back on feet after shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Like most businesses, King Kutz barbershop in Odessa has struggled during the pandemic.

“We were shut down there for a while, and before that, the oilfield wasn’t doing well,” owner Frankie Lujan said.

Owned and operated by Lujan for six years, the barbershop is known for its artistic cuts. Lately, it’s also seen a dip in business, because Lujan hasn’t been working. He was at a friend’s house on the night of Feb. 23, when a man broke into the home and shot Lujan and his friend Brittany Martinez.

“I dozed off on the bed and woke up to her fighting with the guy,” he said.

That “guy” was later identified by police as Braiden Stout. He was arrested the next week in connection to a robbery in Monahans.

Lujan said he doesn’t remember much of what happened the night of the shooting. He remembers Stout leaving the house, and he remembers calling 911. When paramedics arrived, he didn’t even realize he’d been shot.

“They were like, ‘Let me see your back.’ And they were like, ‘Oh yeah, you’ve been shot in your back,’” Lujan said. “Then they were like, ‘Let me see your front.’ And they were like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re shot in your stomach, too.’”

Miraculously, Lujan and Martinez. survived. They both face a long, arduous recovery.

“I have a little bit of nerve damage to my leg, so I don’t know when I’ll be able to walk again,” Lujan said.

Unable to cut hair, Lujan’s friends and family have set up a GoFundMe for him and Martinez to help offset medical expenses.

“Frank is going to be there to provide for you, to give you the shirt off his back, literally,” longtime friend and client Mark Trujillo said. “And if he can’t, he’s going to at least leave you with the warm feeling of a smile. He’s just that person, that character, to bring life into somebody.”

The next step, literally, for Lujan will be to repair himself both physically and emotionally.

We all face our own demons,” Trujillo said. “Frank’s facing some now.”

But they’re demons he won’t have to face alone.

“He’s just an amazing person all around. He’d do anything for anybody if he possibly could.”

Lujan says the nerve damage will require physical therapy to walk again, but there is no timetable yet on how long that might take.

If you’d like to help Lujan and Martinez on their road to recovery, you can donate to their GoFundMe.

