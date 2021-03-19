Reeves County Detention Center guards charged with smuggling phones

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Two prison guards at the Reeves County Detention Center have been accused of smuggling phones and other contraband to an inmate.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 19-year-old Eduardo Garcia and 22-year-old Armando Valdivia have each been charged with one count of providing contraband in prison. The two men were arrested on Thursday.

They are alleged to have smuggled multiple cell phones to an inmate at the facility.

Both men face up to one year in federal prison and a maximum $100,000 fine if they are convicted.

