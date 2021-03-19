Advertisement

Pitcher Aydenne Brown dominates on the mound for Wranglers

Brown has thrown two no-hitters already this season, and earned NJCAA Pitcher of the Week recognition last week
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - To say that Odessa College pitcher Aydenne Brown is having a good season would be an understatement.

“Aydenne’s ability to go and just dominate any team she faces is just so huge for us,” head coach Jeff Jackson said.

This week alone, Brown threw a one hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and tossed a perfect game - her second no hitter of the season.

Does she realize how dominant she is in the moment?

“No. It’s just kind of go time, I just go and try and hit my spots and do what I’m supposed to do and hope my team has my back,” Brown said.

Brown has been named the WJCAC player of the week four times already this season, and this week earned the title of softball pitcher of the week for all of the NJCAA.

“Sometimes afterwards I’m like ‘wow, I did that?’ I don’t think about it so it’s cool.”

The Wranglers are a perfect 4-0 in conference play, and having someone like Aydenne on the mound helps the entire team.

“I think it’s awesome having a pitcher that can shut people down and shutting people down with no runs feels amazing,” teammate Lauren Gonzalez said. “It takes a big load off of the team and we can just chill out, get an out if it’s hit to us, just calm down, breathe, get the outs that we can.”

The Wranglers travel to Snyder Friday to take on Western Texas College and hope to continue their dominant stretch.

