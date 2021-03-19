Advertisement

New Mexico pot legalization bill advances as time runs short

FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, store manager Ruby Amsden, left, attends to medical...
FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, store manager Ruby Amsden, left, attends to medical marijuana customer and retired nurse Jan Stewart, who uses cannabis to relieve pain associated with her recovery from bone cancer and help with sleeping, at the Minerva medical cannabis dispensary in Santa Fe, N.M. Legislation to legalize cannabis in New Mexico advanced Thursday, March 18, 2021, toward a decisive Senate floor vote under a framework that emphasizes government oversight of pricing and supplies and social services for communities where the criminalization of pot led to aggressive policing.(Morgan Lee | AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislation to legalize cannabis in New Mexico is scheduled for a decisive Senate floor vote under a framework that emphasizes government oversight of pricing and supplies along with social services for communities where the criminalization of pot has led to aggressive policing.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth scheduled a vote on a bill Friday to legalize cannabis consumption and sales to people 21 and over.

Critics say the proposed regulatory framework may foster a powerful, government-protected monopoly.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says the pot industry can help the state economy emerge from the pandemic slump.

Legislators have discarded a Republican-sponsored proposal that stressed low taxes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Rodriguez. (Photo: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for deadly drunk driving crash in Midland
Jacob Nathaniel Gutierrez.
Suspect charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Midland
Photos of Frankie Lujan at his barbershop
THE HARD PART: Barbershop owner struggles to get back on feet after shooting
The Arenas family's home was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday night.
Midland family loses home, dog to fire
In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington. Five White House staffers...
5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, including marijuana use

Latest News

Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
Biden, Harris comfort Asian-American community in pain
Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and...
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage