Midland family loses home, dog to fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s a disaster no one could have seen coming.

The Arenas family stepped away from the house for just a few hours to go shopping and when they found almost everything had been destroyed.

It was a sight that would shock anyone. Years of memories and hard work suddenly going up in flames.

“We came as fast as we could and whenever we got back here all of the house was burnt down.”

Liliana Arenas said that night she and her mother were in tears as they were too late to stop the fire.

It wasn’t just clothes and TVs they lost, but a friend too.

“But what hurt me the most is my little dog was inside and we couldn’t save her,” Liliana said.

Liliana said, according to the fire department, the flame started because of some sort of electrical issue.

“We built that house,” she said. “Just walking in breaks all our hearts. Just even passing by here even though we can’t see it it’s like we can smell it and it breaks our hearts.”

Although it’s hard, the family returned to see what they could salvage.

Among the rubble there was some hope.

Liliana was surprised to find this treasured medal Virgen de Guadalupe and her quinceañera video completely unburnt.

“It’s just a miracle that you know all of these things have like no price for me,” she said.

Plenty of other priceless memories were lost, but now the Arenas are trying to look forward and work on getting a new home.

A GoFundMe was set up to help them buy a new mobile home. Liliana hopes the community will help them out and if not at least keep her family in their prayers.

If you’d like to help the Arenas family, you can find a link to their GoFundMe account by clicking here.

