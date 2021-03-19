Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for deadly drunk driving crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been sentenced for a drunk driving crash that left one person dead in Midland.

According to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office, Jesus Rodriguez was on trial and accused of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Carlos Mora on August 23, 2019.

On Friday, Rodriguez was found guilty and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

During the trial, witnesses said they saw Rodriguez driving on the wrong side of I-20 for more than five miles, causing drivers to swerve. He eventually crashed into Mora’s vehicle and killed him.

Mora was traveling with his wife and child, who were on their way to California to pick up his daughter.

Witnesses also testified that Rodriguez was wearing three different wristbands at the scene’ for advertising for DWI lawyers and bail-bonds companies.’ Phone records showed that Rodriguez had been at Jaguar’s Gold Club earlier that night, and further testimony indicated that he had also been at Rick’s Cabaret.

Rodriguez had also told officers that he thought he was driving on a two-way road. He was found to have a BAC of .17.

The Prosecutors trying the case for the Midland DA’s Office were Andrew van der Hoeven, Todd Meador and Evans Miller.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.