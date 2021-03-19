Advertisement

Funeral held for Grandfalls Fire Chief and educator J.D. Stocks

Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Grandfalls community came together on Thursday to celebrate former Fire Chief J.D. Stocks’ life and legacy.

Stocks passed away last weekend at the age of 78.

Stocks had served the Grandfalls community as fire chief for 41 years. He also began teaching at Grandfalls-Royalty ISD in the 70s and continued working with the district until his death.

He also served as mayor of Grandfalls from 1980-86.

Several fire departments from surrounding communities all joined together Thursday afternoon for his procession.

