Fort Stockton Rotary Club dedicates new plaza to Midland College

By Jay Hendricks and Shelby Landgraf
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College students in Fort Stockton have a new student plaza to enjoy.

The Fort Stockton Rotary Club dedicated a newly constructed student plaza this week for its community service project.

The plaza includes picnic tables, a rock art piece with the club’s symbol, and a special piece of metal artwork.

The artwork honors Lindsey Horton, a Midland College Nursing Program graduate.

Horton worked as an RN in Andrews but sadly passed away last year from a heart condition.

The unveiling event included a donation of $7,000 to student scholarships, including one in memory of Horton.

