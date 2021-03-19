Fort Stockton Rotary Club dedicates new plaza to Midland College
Published: Mar. 19, 2021
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College students in Fort Stockton have a new student plaza to enjoy.
The Fort Stockton Rotary Club dedicated a newly constructed student plaza this week for its community service project.
The plaza includes picnic tables, a rock art piece with the club’s symbol, and a special piece of metal artwork.
The artwork honors Lindsey Horton, a Midland College Nursing Program graduate.
Horton worked as an RN in Andrews but sadly passed away last year from a heart condition.
The unveiling event included a donation of $7,000 to student scholarships, including one in memory of Horton.
