Suspect charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Police have arrested a suspect in connection with Thursday’s deadly hit-and-run crash.

Jacob Nathaniel Gutierrez has been charged with Accident Involving Death, a second-degree felony.

A mugshot for Gutierrez was not immediately available.

One person was killed in a crash in Midland on Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Jacob Miranda Martinez, 33, of Odessa.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 10000 block of West Highway 80 at 2:39 a.m. for a report of a person pinned in their car.

When police arrived, they found a 2009 Honda that had been involved in a crash. The driver, identified as Martinez, died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the Honda was traveling eastbound on the service road when it crashed with another vehicle. That vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS.

