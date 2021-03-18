Medical Center Hospital receives Level III Maternal Facility Designation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital in Odessa now has the highest-rated maternal care center in the Permian Basin.

MCH announced Thursday that it has been designated as a Level III Maternal Facility by the Texas Department of State Health Servies.

Some of the requirements need to meet that rating include access to specialists and ensuring doctors and nurses are available around the clock.

The Level III designation will be valid until March 2024.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.