Keep Midland Beautiful holding Spring tree planting seminar

Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Shane Battis was joined by Doreen Womack, Executive Director of Keep Midland Beautiful to discuss their upcoming Spring tree planting seminar.

The following press release comes from KMB:

Saturday is the first day of Spring – the perfect time to attend a seminar to discuss how to choose a tree, where to plant trees, the proper way to plant trees, and proper pruning.  All this information is much needed after the winter storm we experienced in Midland.  Join Keep Midland Beautiful and Midland TreeKeepers for Spring Tree Planting: After the Winter Storm from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20th at the Scarborough Lineberry House, 802 S. Main Street in Midland.  Local members of Midland TreeKeepers, and City staff will provide information about common storm damage issues too.

Citizens are encouraged to attend as they could take home a tree to plant courtesy of the Apache Tree Grant Program.  Midland TreeKeepers has graciously received an Apache Tree Grant Program recently that will supply the trees to give away, and the trees that will be planted at the Scarborough Lineberry House on Saturday.  Apache Corporation has announced the donation of more than 64,000 trees to 56 nonprofit partner organizations through the annual Apache Tree Grant Program for 2020-2021. Since the program’s launch in 2005, the company has provided more than 4.8 million trees to partner organizations in 17 states. Recipients of a free tree will agree to plant and take care it so it will become part of our urban forest.

For more information on the seminar call Keep Midland Beautiful at (432) 688-7745 or (432) 693-6854 or go online at keepmidlandbeautiful.org.

