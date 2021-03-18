Chef Alejandro of Curb Side Bistro to appear on Beat Bobby Flay
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local chef will be on TV screens across the country this April.
Chef Alejandro Barrientos of Curb Side Bistro will be appearing on Beat Bobby Flay on the Food Network on April 22 at 7 p.m. CT.
“This is a dream come true and it’s all due to the blessing from God and the amazing support form our community!!!!” said Barrientos in a Facebook post.
