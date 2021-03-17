State Highway 137 in Glasscock County shut down following pile up

GLASSCOCK, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are on the scene of a pile up in Glasscock County on Wednesday morning.

According to the Glasscock County Sheriff’s Office, the crash has closed State Highway 137 from RM 2401 to County Road 130.

Sheriff Keith Burnett tells CBS7 that the pile up was caused by poor visibility conditions.

There is no word yet on how many vehicles are involved or if anyone was hurt.

