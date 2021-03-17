Advertisement

Permian girls soccer caps off undefeated season, district title with win over Lee

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Permian girls soccer team finished the regular season undefeated and as district champions, with a 3-1 win over Midland Lee at Grande Communications Stadium on Tuesday.

Mya Gonzales scored two goals for the Lady Panthers, and added an assist to Nyxalee Munoz.

Watch the video above for highlights.

