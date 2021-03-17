Midland Health: Anyone age 16 and over encouraged to schedule appointment for COVID-19 vaccine

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health is expanding its vaccinations to help the city achieve herd immunity.

In a press release, Midland Health announced that it is encouraging anyone age 16 and over to schedule an appointment for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who is under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to the vaccine site.

You can self-schedule your vaccine by going online here or calling (432) 221-4VAX.

