Midland Health: Anyone age 16 and over encouraged to schedule appointment for COVID-19 vaccine

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health is expanding its vaccinations to help the city achieve herd immunity.

In a press release, Midland Health announced that it is encouraging anyone age 16 and over to schedule an appointment for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who is under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to the vaccine site.

You can self-schedule your vaccine by going online here or calling (432) 221-4VAX.

