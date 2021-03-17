Lee boys soccer spoils Permian’s playoff hopes, Odessa High advances instead
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Lee boys soccer team shocked rival Permian with a 7-3 a win that eliminated the Panthers from playoff contention. Permian needed a win to get in on the final night of the regular season.
Odessa High will now make the postseason.
Watch the video above to see highlights from the Rebels win.
