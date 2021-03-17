Expert explains why minors are crossing the border by the thousands and how they ended up in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In the past few months, there has been an influx of unaccompanied minors crossing the southwest border.

The migrant holding facility in Midland will house up to seven hundred of these minors ranging in age from 13 to 17.

Shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden announced his administration would no longer turn away minors attempting to come to the U.S.

Yesterday, Congressman August Pfluger’s chief of staff called the situation “a crisis at the border by executive order.”

According to the New York Times - in March, border patrol has seen four hundred cases a day of unaccompanied minors trying to cross the border.

These are children who are escaping from gang activity and political violence in Central America or Mexico.

Many of them bring a list of relatives who live here in the states they are trying to reach.

“None of my clients come willingly. They all bring horrific stories of why they felt forced to come when their hearts remain in their home countries. I think all of us understand what comfort it brings to be home,” said co-director and clinical professor at the University of Texas immigration clinic, Elissa Steglich.

Immigration law states that children under 18 can only stay in border patrol custody for 72 hours.

After that, the Department of Homeland Security transports them to other facilities, such as the one in midland county, until they can be released to a relative.

“They traditionally use private contractors, which I think again is problematic particularly because it, as it seems like we’ve seen in midland, excludes the communication and conversation with local officials,” said Steglich.

Last week, President Biden announced that he would be sending FEMA to assist with the border crisis.

At last check, city and county officials were still without answers from the federal government regarding the migrant holding facility in Midland.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.