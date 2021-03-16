Texas company Griddy Energy files for bankruptcy after charging customers thousands of dollars during winter storm

ODESSA, Tx. (KOSA) -- A Texas energy company that came under fire for charging customers thousands of dollars during February’s winter storm has now filed for bankruptcy.

Griddy Energy announced Monday that it would be seeking Chapter 11 protection.

“Prior to Winter Storm Uri, Griddy was a thriving business with more than 29,000 customers who saved more than $17 million dollars since 2017. The actions of ERCOT destroyed our business and caused financial harm to our customers,” said Griddy Chief Executive Officer Michael Fallquist.

In Odessa, at least one customer received an electric bill totaling more than $10,000.

Johnny Sagnileni told CBS7 that he found out he was billed $17,000 once the storm was over.

“Griddy did not profit from the winter storm crisis. Griddy provides customers access to real-time wholesale electricity prices, allowing them to monitor and adjust electricity usage. Griddy neither influences nor controls the price of electricity; prices are passed on to customers without mark-up. Griddy only earns the same $9.99 monthly membership fee regardless of the fluctuations in price of electricity,” said Fallquist.

Earlier this month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he was suing Griddy.

“Griddy misled Texans and signed them up for services which, in a time of crisis, resulted in individual Texans each losing thousands of dollars,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement. “As Texans struggled to survive this winter storm, Griddy made the suffering even worse as it debited outrageous amounts each day.”