Texas bill would punish companies that boycott fossil fuels

The Texas Legislature is considering a bill that would punish companies that aren’t friendly to the oil and gas industry.

Texas Senate Bill 13, filed by Sen. Brian Birdwell and fellow republicans would hold the state’s pension and investment plans over companies that choose to boycott fossil fuels.

Here’s how it would work.

First, the state’s comptroller’s office would compile a list of companies considered to be boycotting oil and gas.

Then state entities would give all those companies 90 days to reverse their business practices. If they don’t, then those state entities will “sell, redeem, divest, or withdraw all publicly traded securities of the company.”

The bill’s standard for blacklisting companies is pretty broad.

The bill said that could mean anything from businesses that ending relationships with energy companies, refusing to start a business relationship or any other actions that could limit commercial relations with those energy companies.

Of course, this would cause some real headaches for companies that have expressed interest in rejecting fossil fuels in favor of companies working to develop green energy.

However, there are exceptions to the rule.

The Texas Tribune reports that if the state fund would end up losing value by devesting in one of these blacklisted companies, it can request an exception from the attorney general.

Senate Bill 13 was listed among Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s priorities for this legislative session. He said this bill and the others he’s focused on are meant to lift up the Texas economy after a year of devastation by the coronavirus pandemic.

