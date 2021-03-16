Advertisement

Study: COVID-19 cases in US may have been substantially undercounted

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests that coronavirus infections in America may have been substantially undercounted last year.

The study was published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

In the study, researchers tested healthy adults for coronavirus antibodies, and 6.6% of those tested were positive for antibodies despite never reporting symptoms.

The scientists extrapolated that data to estimate that 15.9 million “asymptomatic or undiagnosed” infections had occurred in the U.S. as of Sept. 30.

By contrast, Johns Hopkins University reports the total number of confirmed positive cases was just over 7.2 million at the end of September.

The researchers recommended more population-wide surveillance testing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several buses of migrants arrived at a holding facility in Midland County overnight.
Midland leaders blindsided by arrival of migrants at holding facility
Odessa firefighter charged with possession of child pornography
Police lights.
Police: Monahans officer involved in deadly shooting after responding to grass fire
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
Immigrant teens to be housed at Dallas convention center

Latest News

FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a...
US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn’t disrupt election
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge
This photo provided by Google shows the Nest Hub. Sleep-sensing technology will be a key...
Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.
Midland County Horseshoe vaccination site to allow walk-ins on Wednesday