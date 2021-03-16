Scenic Mountain Medical Center to hold drive-thru vaccine clinics

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Scenic Mountain Medical Center will be holding community drive-thru vaccine clinics in the coming days.

The clinic will be open for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the following dates:

-Thursday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

-Friday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

-Monday, March 22, from 4-7 p.m.

The clinic will be held at Scenic Mountain Medical Center’s Whatley Plaza at 1601 West 11th Place in Big Spring.

Information on vaccine eligibility can be found here.

