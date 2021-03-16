Advertisement

Odessa police sergeant arrested on family violence charge

(CBS 7 File Photo)
(CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa police sergeant has been arrested following an investigation into accusations of family violence.

Polo Frescas has been charged with Assault-Family Violence with serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

The Odessa Police Department says it was made aware of an incident involving Frescas on Sunday afternoon. Following an investigation, police determined probable cause existed for Frescas’ arrest.

Frescas was arrested for the outstanding warrant on Tuesday and has since been booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

According to OPD, Frescas has served with the department for seven years.

A mugshot for Frescas has not been released.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several buses of migrants arrived at a holding facility in Midland County overnight.
Midland leaders blindsided by arrival of migrants at holding facility
Odessa firefighter charged with possession of child pornography
Police lights.
Police: Monahans officer involved in deadly shooting after responding to grass fire
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
Immigrant teens to be housed at Dallas convention center

Latest News

Spring and summer activities coming to Odessa College
Spring and summer activities coming to Odessa College
Spring and summer activities coming to Odessa College
Spring and summer activities coming to Odessa College
Teenagers at the holding facility in Midland County.
Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss unaccompanied minors at Wednesday press conference
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center to hold drive-thru vaccine clinics