Odessa police sergeant arrested on family violence charge

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa police sergeant has been arrested following an investigation into accusations of family violence.

Polo Frescas has been charged with Assault-Family Violence with serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

The Odessa Police Department says it was made aware of an incident involving Frescas on Sunday afternoon. Following an investigation, police determined probable cause existed for Frescas’ arrest.

Frescas was arrested for the outstanding warrant on Tuesday and has since been booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

According to OPD, Frescas has served with the department for seven years.

A mugshot for Frescas has not been released.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.