Midland County Horseshoe vaccination site to allow walk-ins on Wednesday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The mass vaccination site at the Midland County Horseshoe will be allowing walk-ins on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release, the site will take walk-ins from 1-4 p.m. for both the first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments will not be required during this timeframe only.

The site will be closed on Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23.

Vaccinations must be scheduled on any other date. You can self-schedule for the first dose here, or you can register to get on the list here.

